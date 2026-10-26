Anbil Mahesh becomes first ex-minister to be arrested for graft under CM Vijay’s government

A CCB team arrested Mahesh from his advocate's office in Aminjikarai, and subsequently took him to the police commissioner's office in Vepery for questioning. Officials said he would be produced before a court after interrogation.

The CCB had booked Mahesh on corruption charges on September 18 in continuation of its probe into the alleged fraud perpetrated by his associates. The police had searched at nine locations in Chennai and Tiruchy linked to him and his associates, Valadi Karthik, Arun Prakash, and Prakash, and seized about 118 documents, including property documents, bank account statements, cheque books, 18 mobile phones, three laptops, eight pen drives, two desktops, a tablet, and an iPad.

A second round of searches were conducted on September 29 at five locations in Chennai in houses of aides of the former minister. Officials had seized 44 documents and a laptop at the end of the search.