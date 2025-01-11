Guv Ravi unable to digest the progress of Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Sustaining his onslaught against state governor RN Ravi for refusing to deliver his speech in the State Assembly in protest of the rendering of the national anthem at the end, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that governor Ravi, who is keen on violating the rules, is unable to digest the progress of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin also said the governor’s politically motivated behavior insulting the State Assembly was unbecoming of the office he held.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor for ‘delivering’ his address in the State Assembly, Stalin said, “As the incumbent Chief Minister, I might be an ordinary person. But, the TNLA (Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly) has a century old history and it was built on the sentiments of the crores of people.

In disrespecting the dignity of the House and sentiments of the people and daring to insult the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu, the governor has engaged in an act demeaning his official capacity, with a political intent. The House has so far not witnessed and must not witness such acts henceforth.”

Adding that the TNLA has been witnessing peculiar scenes during the last few years, the CM said, “The governor is visiting the House and leaving without delivering his speech. That is why I called his behavior childish.” Citing Article 176 (I) of the Constitution prescribing that the Governor read only the speech prepared by the state government, Stalin reiterated that the governor is keen on deliberately violating the rules.

Recalling an instance in 2022 when the same governor read out the speech prepared by the state government, the CM said, “Everyone in the House knows what silly reasons he has been citing to not deliver his speech in the House. Singing Tamil Thai Vaazhthu at the beginning and national anthem at the end in the House is a long-practiced tradition. He has been refusing to deliver his speech despite being offered the clarification. I think he is unable to digest the growth of Tamil Nadu.”

“We don’t mind him boycotting us politically because the Dravidian movement was founded against boycotts, insults and oppression. The movement has seen a century of overcoming the discrimination,” the Stalin added.

It may be recalled that Speaker M Appavu read out the Tamil version of the governor’s address after the gubernatorial head of the state exited in a few minutes without ‘reading’ his speech on the opening day of the year’s Assembly session.

