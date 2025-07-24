Guv Ravi says Dr Namperumalsamy was beacon of hope delivering eye care to millions, condoles Aravind Eye Hospital founder’s demise

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday expressed grief over the passing of Dr P Namperumalsamy, the founder of Aravind Eye Care System.

In his condolence message, Governor Ravi said, "Deeply pained by the passing of Dr P Namperumalsamy, a visionary whose profound contributions to clinical excellence, academic scholarship, and philanthropy illuminated countless lives. Through his inspired leadership and unwavering commitment, Aravind Eye Care became a global beacon of hope, delivering accessible and affordable eye care to millions. His legacy of selfless service and innovation will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire Aravind fraternity in this irreplaceable loss. Om Shanti."

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also mourned the loss, recalling Namperumalsamy's pivotal role in revolutionising ophthalmic care in India. "He pioneered a treatment centre for the visually impaired at the Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai and brought back sight to thousands of poor and needy patients. His contributions as Chairman of Aravind Eye Hospital exemplified compassion and commitment to the underserved. His passing away is a great loss to society. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and the staff of Aravind Eye Care. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he said.