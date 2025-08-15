Guv Ravi functioning like RSS agent, slams Min KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Hitting back at Governor RN Ravi for his critique of the Tamil Nadu government, State municipal administration minister KN Nehru said that Governor Ravi was functioning like an RSS agent, and slandering the Dravidian model government of Chief Minister MK Stalin without any evidence.



Taking strong exception to the governor's criticism about drug prevalence among the state youths and sexual crimes in Tamil Nadu in his Independence Day message, Nehru, in what appeared to be one of the pungent attacks so far by the ruling DMK against the governor, said, "The fascist BJP regime at the centre is deputing venomous snakes called governors to states it doesn't like. Ravi, Who is one such RSS henchman deputed to Tamil Nadu, is causing all sorts of inconveniences to a democratically elected majority government. All those pressures were defeated in the Supreme Court."

Citing the legal victories secured by the DMK against the governor in the ministers' appointment, bill approval and Hindi imposition-related cases, Nehru said that the defanged governor has belittled himself by slandering in the I Day speech. Remarking that the governor stopped short of seeking votes for the BJP in his statement, the minister said that the governor has engaged in the cheap politics of slandering against the state government without any evidence. Citing numerous reports of the union government vindicating the growth claims of the state government, particularly the state's achievement in per capita income and economic growth (11.19%), the DMK principal secretary said that even Union Home Minister Amit Shah would laugh at the governor's statement.

Arguing that it would be futile to produce evidence to counter the claims of the governor, the minister said, "RN Ravi is openly functioning like an RSS from Nagpur against the Dravidian model government, instead of functioning like the state governor.

Ravi has converted Raj Bhavan into a political Bhavan, and he is acting like a party dhoti-clad politician. He is competing to convert Raj Bhavan into Kamalayalam (state BJP headquarters). Instead of being a friend of the state government, he is acting like an opposition party leader. What fairness can we expect from a person functioning like a brand ambassador of Rummy (game) firms and PRO of NEET coaching institutes?"