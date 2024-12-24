Guv Ravi briefed Shah on national security concerns emanating from TN: Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: As part of the 4-day Delhi visit, Governor RN Ravi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and reportedly talked about issues related to the State.

Governor updated the Home Minister about national security issues related to the State (Tamil Nadu), said Raj Bhavan on its X page.

According to Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, acknowledging the latter's "boundless love and affection" for the State, its rich cultural heritage, and the Tamil language and literature.

During their meeting, Governor Ravi and PM Modi said to have talked of pressing issues pertinent to Tamil Nadu and Manipur, with a particular focus on border security concerns.

Governor Ravi, currently in Delhi on a four-day visit, utilised the opportunity to engage in a dialogue with the PM.

Meanwhile, Ravi extended his warmest Christmas greetings to all Christians.

"May Lord Jesus Christ's ideals of love, selfless service, compassion and forgiveness usher in peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives and strengthen our resolve to build a harmonious and compassionate society," Ravi said in a message.