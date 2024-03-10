Guv Ravi appeals to youth to keep far away from narcotic drugs

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Sunday appealed to the youth to keep far away from narcotic drugs as it will irreparably destroy life and families.



"Since youths are the primary targets of the drug traffickers, parents must be extra vigilant to detect any sign of such abuse by their wards. I appeal to the youth to keep far away from such temptations as it will irreparably destroy your life and families, " Governor Ravi said in a statement alluding to the recent interdictions of sizable quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Exuding anguish, Ravi said, "Central Intelligence, Investigative and Enforcement agencies are seized with the operations of international drug cartels with critical nodes in our state doing illegal trafficking in drugs. These drugs are highly addictive and destructive. If not checked, it will soon destroy our future generations. Drug abuse also leads to several other heinous crimes. The menace has to be tackled with a sense of acute urgency and utmost priority."

"Concerned parents with their wards in high schools and colleges have been sharing with me, for the last over one year, their serious worries over the prevalence of drugs at the campuses and entertainment clubs in the state. While the enforcement agencies of the Centre and State will do their job, the parents and the management of academic institutions in our state must remain ever vigilant against such drugs, " a release from Raj Bhavan read.

Further, the Chancellor said the managements of academic institutions have special responsibility to ensure that such drugs do not find entry in their campuses of their vicinity. "For the sake of our people and the future of the state, I solicit everyone's full cooperation against the drug menace, " he noted.

It may be recalled that on May 4, 2023, Governor Ravi expressed his concern and said that central agencies have informed the state that there are modules working for international drug and arms trafficking in Tamil Nadu and Pakistan.