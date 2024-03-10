Jaffer Sadiq arrest: EPS submits memorandum to Guv Ravi over drug seizure

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami along with senior party functionaries handed a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi regarding the seizure of drug in the recent past in the state.

Along with the memorandum, condemning the DMK regime over its alleged lackluster approach to end to free flow of drug in the state, Palaniswami gave a detailed report on the seizure of drugs to the Governor

EPS had already demanded Stalin and Udhayanidhi to take a moral responsibilty and step down over the arrest of Jaffer Sadiq.

On Saturday morning, after three weeks of search, Tamil Film Producer and dismissed DMK functionary, AR Jaffer Sadiq (36), was nabbed by the NCB over charges of supplying pseudoephedrine worth several hundred crores to Australia and New Zealand.

AIADMK and BJP had turned the issue into an election talking point to corner DMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Inputs from bureau