Guv hellbent on dragging Siddha Univ Bill: Min Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday criticised Governor RN Ravi over the long-pending Siddha University Bill, remarking that the government "still does not know why the Governor appears to dislike Siddha medicine, a system embraced by millions of Tamils."

Speaking to reporters after issuing promotion orders to 522 health staff at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Teynampet here, the minister said the Siddha University proposal, one of the State's flagship initiatives, has been subjected to unwarranted delays despite fulfilling every procedural requirement. "Siddha medicine is a proud legacy of Tamil civilisation, cherished since the Sangam era. Why the Governor continues to obstruct this historic initiative remains a mystery. This hurts the sentiments of the entire Tamil community," added Subramanian.

At the heart of the dispute is the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, first adopted by the Assembly soon after the present government assumed office and sent to Lok Bhavan after passing it again once the gubernatorial head returned it to the House. "The Chief Minister had categorically decided that Tamil Nadu must have a dedicated Siddha University. The Assembly passed the Bill and forwarded it to the Governor. Instead of granting assent, he sat on it for months," the minister said.

After the prolonged deadlock, the Bill was passed and again sent to the Lok Bhavan. Only after sustained pressure was it forwarded to the President, he noted. Even then, the Union Home Ministry continued to seek clarifications from various State departments, including Higher Education, Health, and AYUSH. "Each time they raised queries, we responded with detailed clarifications. Yet the file kept coming back," he added.

According to the Minister, on October 15 this year, the Bill, now revised and resubmitted, was once again sent to the Governor for assent. "Instead of approving it, he held it back for nearly two months and has reportedly forwarded it (to the President) only now. We genuinely hoped that the Governor would support the establishment of a Siddha University in the State. Unfortunately, he has disappointed us for the second time."

The minister emphasised that the government has already allotted Rs 2 crore, set up the administrative office at Arumbakkam Siddha Hospital, and identified 25 acres at Madhavaram dairy farm for the university campus.