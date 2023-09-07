Guv adds UGC picks to V-C search panels

CHENNAI: In a move that is likely to lead to a fresh stand-off with the State government, Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday announced the constitution of search-cum-selection committees, including UGC nominees, to pick Vice-Chancellors to three universities, effectively negating the upper hand that the State governments have enjoyed in selecting V-Cs.

Incidentally, the controversy-in-the-making is the same that is now being played out in West Bengal between Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Wielding his authority as the Chancellor, the Governor constituted the panels to select V-Cs of the University of Madras, Bharathiar University (BU) and Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU). The statement from Raj Bhavan said there would be UGC nominees on each panel.

“For Bharathiar University, the Chancellor has appointed B Thimmegowda as UGC nominee, and for Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University and University of Madras, HCS Rathore as UGC nominee.

For TNTEU, the Chancellor has appointed Sushma Yadava and for the University of Madras, the Governor has appointed Battu Satyanarayana as his nominee,” it added.

Slamming the Governor’s move, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said there is no provision in the University Act to change the selection committee.

“There are 13 universities functioning under the Higher Education department. These universities have their own rules and regulations. There is no provision in the University Act to change the selection committee.

So far, no Governor has set up a search committee on his own,” said Ponmudy adding that the government will initiate legal action against the Governor’s move.

In a nuanced response, academician and former V-C E Balagurusamy said there was nothing wrong with appointing a UGC nominee to the V-C search committee – but after bringing appropriate amendments in the legislation.

“But it is not a proper practice to arbitrarily release a press note before it is published in the Gazette. Both the Governor and the State government should avoid a conflict and work together,” he said.

Welcoming the move, another former V-C MK Surappa said it was common for nominees of UGC and AICTE, both regulatory bodies, to be part of the search committees.

This would ensure that political affiliation was not a factor during the appointment of V-Cs, and “ensure that the right person is appointed,” Surappa opined.

When DT Next contacted former V-C P Duraisamy, he refused to comment stating that he was the Syndicate nominee of Bhathiar University’s search panel.

AIADMK leader Vaigaichelvan said the Governor should act in consultation with the State government. “The Governor, who is also a Chancellor, assumed he had the authority to appoint UGC nominees to the Vice-Chancellor search committees.

However, the AIADMK reiterates that the Governor should act in consultation with the State government elected by the people,” he said.