Guidelines for schools stress on safety first

CHENNAI: The Education department has released guidelines for schools in view of the ongoing northeast monsoon. Schools are advised to follow the safety guidelines while raining during the school hours.

As part of safety protocols, schools are advised to communicate with students exclusively in cases of heavy, continuous, or down pouring rain, with no notifications for drizzles.

The education department noted that the decision to close schools due to adverse weather conditions should be made proactively, providing a lead time of at least three hours before the regular start time.

Collaboration among district education authorities, the meteorological department, and the ground control department is highlighted in the circular.

Additionally, the teams’ joint assessment of flood-prone areas with findings reported promptly to the district administration for necessary action is also mandated. Emphasis is placed on localised school closures, targeting affected areas rather than implementing unnecessary district-wide closures.

If there are closures, Saturdays are suggested to be a working day to minimise disruption of the regular school week.

Schools, particularly those in flood-prone regions, are urged to conduct regular reviews of safety measures. This includes updating evacuation plans, ensuring effective drainage systems, and conducting periodic drills.

An essential aspect of these safety measures is the establishment of robust communication channels with parents. Keeping parents informed about school closure decisions during inclement weather is deemed vital for the overall safety of students and staff.