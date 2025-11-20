GuidanceTN signs MoU with ANSR to boost GCC growth

CHENNAI: The Government of Tamil Nadu, through Guidance Tamil Nadu, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ANSR to accelerate the growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the State. The agreement aims to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position as a leading global destination for technology, innovation, and high-value services, according to a press release.

ANSR, which has established more than two hundred GCCs and enabled the hiring of over two lakh global professionals, brings two decades of experience in enterprise capability development. Its areas of expertise include AI engineering, cybersecurity, product development, digital commerce, research and development, data science, and enterprise operations.

Thiru TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, stated that the partnership would help attract the next wave of global corporations to the State. He said Tamil Nadu would support the expansion of GCCs through policy measures, quick clearances, site selection, and talent linkages.

ANSR Founder and CEO Lalit Ahuja said Tamil Nadu had all the necessary factors to become the world’s most competitive GCC destination, citing talent, infrastructure, governance, and innovation strength.

The collaboration is expected to bring investments, high-value jobs, and advanced innovation capabilities, the release said.