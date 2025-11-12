Guest workers of Tirupur Corporation protest over cut in wages

TIRUPUR: Over 300 contract cleanliness workers employed by the Tirupur Corporation staged a protest march on Monday, alleging they were paid lower wages than usual this month. Workers from Maharashtra, Bihar, and Haryana, engaged in cleanliness work and living in makeshift sheet-roofed shelters, took a rally over the issue.

According to workers, the wages paid for October were lower than the agreed amount. Angered by the pay cut, over 300 workers boycotted work and marched towards the Tirupur Corporation office. Nallur police reached the spot and stopped the march on Dharapuram Road. Later, corporation officials and contractors arranged a discussion with the workers at a private hall near Kovil Vazhi, taking the protesters by van and bus.

Officials held peace talks and assured workers that the issue would be resolved soon, after which the protesters dispersed peacefully.