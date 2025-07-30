Griffin College London honours artists with Global Achievement Award

CHENNAI: In a celebration of artistic excellence, Griffin College London, International Examination Board, hosted the inaugural Gurushyam Global Achievement Awards at the Dakshinamoorthy Auditorium in the city.

Known for its efforts to preserve Indian cultural heritage, Griffin College launched its internationally accredited graded examination in Indian performing arts.

The launch was presided over by many dignitaries, including Padma Bhushan Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Kalaimamani Ambika Kameshwar, Kalaimamani V Ramjee, Griffin College London chairman Padma Rahulan, and MD Nathan Rahulan. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Acharya Kalasakara – Lifetime Achievement Award to 25 distinguished gurus from diverse traditional and contemporary art forms.

Other awards presented during the ceremony included Nritya Rathanakara Vidushi, Gantharva Kala Ratna Vidwan, Sangeetha Kalaimani, Vadya Ratna, Nrithya Shiromani, Natya Kala Vipanchee, Global Child Prodigy, Samaja Seva Puraskara, and Kala Sarathi. Artists and performers from across India and abroad participated in the event.

Through the Gurushyam Global Achievement Awards, Griffin College continues to expand its mission of international recognition and academic structure for Indian classical and contemporary performing arts.