Great Bombay Circus booked for cruelty to birds, dogs at show

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have booked the Great Bombay Circus on Tuesday for causing cruelty to birds and animals as part of the ongoing entertainment show in the district. Following a complaint by G Arun Prasanna, founder of the People For Cattle in India (PFCI), the Race Course police have registered cases against the proprietor and manager of the circus firm under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In his complaint, Prasanna alleged that the dogs, exotic birds including African grey parrots, were used to perform tricks by restraining their free movement.

“The wings of the birds were clipped and injuries on the legs of parrots indicate that they were tortured by the organisers,” he claimed.