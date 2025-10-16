Grant holiday on October 21, appeals TN Primary School Teachers' Association

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Association appealed to the government to declare October 21, the day after Deepavali, as a holiday, which would ensure hassle-free return of the students and teachers from outstation.

With Deepavali celebrated on Monday (October 20), teachers, students, as well as education department officials across various places would embark on trips to their respective native places and return the next day; the transportation would be very hectic, said C Arasu, the state president of the association.

“There is a precedent that the following day of major festivals would be declared as a holiday, and considering easing the congestion, October 21, the day after Deepavali, can be declared as a holiday and compensated with another day," said the statement from the association.