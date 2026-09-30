Granite baron Veeramani booked under POSCO Act in suicide case

She further stated that although a complaint was lodged with local police at the time of the incident, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, a Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Court in Chennai on Tuesday reserved its orders on the bail petitions of co-accused Shanthi (60) and her husband Mahendra Simhan (63).

Police alleged that Veeramani kept minor children at Shanthi’s residence to assault them and that Shanthi attempted to destroy evidence.

Investigators highlighted major financial transactions linked to the crime, revealing that Rs 24.63 crore was transferred from Veeramani's account to Shanthi, with Rs 2 crore further moved to Simhan.