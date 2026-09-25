Granite baron R Veeramani's aides sent to 3-day CCB custody

The case was later transferred to the ITPU, which arrested Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi under the provisions of the POCSO Act, IPC and Information Technology Act on August 29 over the sexual assault of minor girls.

The investigation revealed that the granite baron had rented a house in Teynampet, where he allegedly sexually exploited several minor girls and women. He had entrusted the management of the property to his associates, Mahendra Simhan and his wife, Shanthi.

The crime branch had filed a petition before the Special Pocso Court in Chennai seeking three-day custody of Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan for interrogation. The police said they needed to ascertain how many more minor girls were sexually assaulted, how long the offences had been happening and who else was involved.