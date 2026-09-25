Granite baron R Veeramani's aides sent to 3-day CCB custody

CHENNAI: In a significant development in the Pocso case involving 84-year-old granite baron R Veeramani, the Chennai Pocso Special Court has granted three-day custody of Veeramani's aides, Mahendra Simhan and his wife Shanthi, to the Central Crime Branch, Chennai.
According to police sources, the case came to light after a pen drive containing a video clip showing an elderly man sexually assaulting a minor girl was sent to the Intelligence and Technology Police Unit (ITPU) in October 2025. Police identified the elderly man in the video as industrialist R Veeramani.
A case was registered by the Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad on October 7, 2025, based on a social activist's complaint. However, action was delayed for several months.
The case was later transferred to the ITPU, which arrested Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi under the provisions of the POCSO Act, IPC and Information Technology Act on August 29 over the sexual assault of minor girls.
The investigation revealed that the granite baron had rented a house in Teynampet, where he allegedly sexually exploited several minor girls and women. He had entrusted the management of the property to his associates, Mahendra Simhan and his wife, Shanthi.
The crime branch had filed a petition before the Special Pocso Court in Chennai seeking three-day custody of Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan for interrogation. The police said they needed to ascertain how many more minor girls were sexually assaulted, how long the offences had been happening and who else was involved.
The petition came up for a hearing before S Padma, Judge of the Special Court for Pocso Act cases. After hearing the petition, the judge permitted three days' custody of Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan to the Crime Branch Police. The Court also allowed the accused to meet their lawyers once a day and further directed the police to produce them again on Sunday (September 27) evening after interrogation.