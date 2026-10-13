Graft plea against Minister N Marie Wilson withdrawn

The petitioner, Advocate K Sivasubramaniam, sought permission to withdraw the petition before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. The Bench accepted his request and permitted him to withdraw the petition.

Along with the petition over his Assembly utterances, he also sought an independent, thorough, time-bound investigation into the alleged extortion network in T Nagar, Chennai, and regulatory violations involving his educational institutions.