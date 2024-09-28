Govt working to provide digital registry to differently abled persons across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a significant development, a digital social protection delivery system with an integrated management information system will be developed by the Information Technology Department soon to enhance the process of identifying differently-abled persons in Tamil Nadu.

The project aims to improve the identification process to implement various social programmes and multiple schemes effectively.

A senior official from the IT department said that the system will have various components including a social registry, case management tool, grievance management system, and integrated management information system. “This registry serves as a central database that will capture relevant demographic and disability-related information of individuals,” he said adding “It will facilitate accurate identification, targeting, and planning of interventions specific to the needs of Differently Abled Persons (DAPs).”

He said the case management tool acts as an advocate, guiding and supporting differently abled individuals and their families in accessing necessary support systems, rehabilitation services, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

Highlighting that an effective grievance redressal mechanism is an integral part of the social protection delivery system, he said it will help DAPs to raise concerns regarding the services they receive.

“The system ensures that these grievances are acknowledged, investigated, and resolved in a timely and fair manner. Feedback from DAPs and their families is essential for continuous improvement and the provision of high-quality services,” he added.

The official said that various departments including the Health and Family Welfare Department, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, School Education Department, Higher Education Department, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Transport Department and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation will be connected to the protection delivery system for the DAPs.

Concerning integrated management information systems, he said it will serve as a comprehensive platform for data management, analysis, reporting, and decision-making processes. “It will enhance data security, privacy, and compliance with regulatory requirements to safeguard beneficiary information and also promote transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement through access to accurate and timely information on social protection services,” he said.

He said as a part of the project, there will also be a mobile app for DAP. “The DAP could raise complaints in the app for any grievance and they would be able to view the scheme details provided by the government besides being able to view the status of his requests in the app.”