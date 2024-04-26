Govt schools record 3.24 lakh admissions so far

CHENNAI: Salem and Kallakurichi have emerged as the table toppers in the annual students' enrolment drive for the new academic year 2024-25. So far as many as 3.24 lakh students have been registered for admissions with Tamil Nadu government and aided schools in the State.

Salem has the highest number of enrolments with 21,793 students, followed by Kallakurichi with 17,645 students and Krishnagiri with 13,868 students admitted till Wednesday night.

As far as districts with lowest enrolment are concerned, Nilgiris recorded just 1,741 student enrolments, followed by Mayiladuthurai with 3,090 students and Nagapattinam with just 3,313 students since the drive began in April across the State.

Meanwhile, the Chennai city and neighbouring districts, too, have not registered an enrollment of over 10,000 in these months. The data by the education department showed that Chennai till Wednesday enrolled just 6,596 students, while Tiruvallur recorded 7,522 students, Chengalpattu recorded 7,108 students, Kancheepuram recorded 4,266 students.

Further, the data pointed out that government and aided primary and middle schools under Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) recorded an overall 2.99 lakh students' enrolment.

In government and middle schools of the State, 2.38 lakh students have enrolled, while 61,142 students in government-aided schools. And, in high and higher secondary schools across TN, 23,370 students have enrolled in government school and a mere 1,749 students in aided high and higher secondary schools.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an official with the education department said, "It is vital for the department to increase the enrolment across all government and aided schools in the State. Every school is assigned with a task to increase admission and most teachers have come up with innovative ideas to create awareness among people on school admission."

Meanwhile, another Chennai education department official pointed, "The enrolment numbers in Chennai are not low as currently 12,000 children studying in Lower Kindergarten (LKG) in the city will be promoted to class 1 in city corporation schools. Hence, with the fresh enrolment of 6,596 students, Chennai will witness more than 18,000 new enrolments."