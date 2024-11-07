Govt school teacher in Erode succumbs to cardiac arrest in classroom

ERODE: A 49-year-old teacher passed away due to cardiac arrest while teaching at a Panchayat Union Middle School in Sundapur in the district.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Antony Gerald, a resident of Bhoodapadi village near Ammapet, suddenly felt chest pain, sat down, and collapsed while conducting a class for fourth-grade students.

The students promptly alerted the school’s Headmaster, who arranged to take him to a nearby doctor.

After examination, the doctor confirmed that Gerald had already died due to cardiac arrest.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi expressed his condolences to Gerald’s family on Thursday.

Teachers and parents gathered to pay their last respects that morning, honouring the late teacher’s dedication and service to his students and community.