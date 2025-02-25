Begin typing your search...
Govt school teacher arrested in sexual harassment case near Vaniyambadi
CHENNAI: A government school teacher has been arrested based on the alleged sexual harassment complaint near Vaniyambadi.
According to a Thanthi TV report, six students filed a complaint through Child Helpline number reporting that the incident occurred during the computer science examination.
Further details awaited.
