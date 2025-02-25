Begin typing your search...

    Govt school teacher arrested in sexual harassment case near Vaniyambadi

    six students filed a complaint through Child Helpline number reporting that the incident occurred during the computer science examination

    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: A government school teacher has been arrested based on the alleged sexual harassment complaint near Vaniyambadi.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, six students filed a complaint through Child Helpline number reporting that the incident occurred during the computer science examination.

    Further details awaited.

