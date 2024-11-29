Govt refuses to implement power projects only to buy power at higher rate

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the state government refuses to implement power projects only to procure power at a higher rate from the private companies.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the prices of solar power would reduce every year. "In 2020, the price of one unit of solar power was Rs. 2. But in 2021, the government has bought solar power at 30 per cent higher cost from Adani Groups," he added.

He pointed out that power tariff hikes in the state would have increased the profit of the Tangedco. But in contrast, the debt has increased. "Thermal power plants in the state could generate power at Rs. 3 per unit. But, power is being procured at Rs. 5 to Rs. 12 per unit from private. Parties that ruled the state for the last 20 years refuse to implement power projects. This is to receive bribes from private companies," he alleged

He added that chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated an 800MW power plant in Ennore in March, but the power plant is yet to commence generation.