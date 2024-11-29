TN govt buying power from private firm at higher cost exposes bribery: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the State government refuses to implement independent power projects only to procure power at a higher rate from private companies in a bid to secure bribes.

Anbumani said in a statement that, as per the industry dynamics, instead of buying solar power at a cheaper rate year on year, the State government is increasing the rate every year. "In 2020, the price of one unit of solar power was Rs 2. But in 2021, the government bought solar power at a 30 per cent higher cost from Adani Group," he added.

Anbumani pointed out that power tariff hikes in the State would have increased Tangedco's profit. But in contrast, he said, the debt has increased. "Thermal power plants in the state could generate power at Rs 3 per unit. However, power is being procured from private players at Rs 5 to Rs 12 per unit. Political parties that have ruled the State for the last 20 years refuse to implement power projects on their own. This is to receive bribes from private companies," he alleged.

He added that Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated an 800 MW power plant in Ennore in March, but the power plant is yet to commence generation.