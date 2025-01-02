Govt must not resort to outsourcing school operations even in future, says TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Welcoming the statement of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi denying any move to privatise 500 government schools, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai appealed to the State government not to take any such disastrous decision, even in the future.

Expressing shock at the alleged announcement of the minister on the privatisation of 500 schools, Selvaperunthagai welcomed the subsequent categorical denial of the same and said that the private schools were already fleecing the parents and commercialising education. Such schools function without basic infrastructure, making them a poor model for government schools, he said.

Citing the reported denial of Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan funds due for June by the Union government for not embracing the National Education Policy, the TNCC chief said that the State government has been forced to pay the salaries of the teachers under the SSA from their out from their own pockets as a result. The TNCC chief also urged the School Education Minister to regularise 12,000 part-time teachers drawing a consolidated pay of Rs 12,500 per month since 2012 in the State.