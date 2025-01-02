Begin typing your search...

    Govt must not resort to outsourcing school operations even in future, says TNCC chief

    The TNCC chief also urged the School Education Minister to regularise 12,000 part-time teachers drawing a consolidated pay of Rs 12,500 per month since 2012 in the State

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jan 2025 11:06 PM IST
    Govt must not resort to outsourcing school operations even in future, says TNCC chief
    X

    TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai

    CHENNAI: Welcoming the statement of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi denying any move to privatise 500 government schools, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai appealed to the State government not to take any such disastrous decision, even in the future.

    Expressing shock at the alleged announcement of the minister on the privatisation of 500 schools, Selvaperunthagai welcomed the subsequent categorical denial of the same and said that the private schools were already fleecing the parents and commercialising education. Such schools function without basic infrastructure, making them a poor model for government schools, he said.

    Also Read:No move to privatise govt schools in TN, says Anbil Mahesh; ally CPM unconvinced

    Citing the reported denial of Samagra Sikhsha Abhiyan funds due for June by the Union government for not embracing the National Education Policy, the TNCC chief said that the State government has been forced to pay the salaries of the teachers under the SSA from their out from their own pockets as a result. The TNCC chief also urged the School Education Minister to regularise 12,000 part-time teachers drawing a consolidated pay of Rs 12,500 per month since 2012 in the State.

    Anbil Mahesh PoyyamozhiGovernment SchoolsTamil Nadu Congress CommitteeK Selvaperunthagai
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick