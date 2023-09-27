Govt ITIs records over 93% admission rate

CHENNAI: Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have created history by achieving 93.30% admission for the academic year 2023-2024. About 40 out of the 102 institutes have notched up a 100% admission rate, according to a release.

The government ITIs have been offering training in 57 engineering trades and 22 non-engineering trades.

The labour department attributed the increase in admission rate to various initiatives of the government and offering numerous courses that were designed for new industries. It also creates job opportunities to take up internships with stipends in major industries.

In the current year, 80% of students secured job placements directly through campus interviews, which reflects that the students are job ready upon completion of their courses, added the release.