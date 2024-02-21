Govt is serious on eradicating the use of Ganja, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian on Wednesday informed that the Chief Minister is taking serious steps to eradicate the use of Ganja in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to PMK MLA, GK Mani's question in the House, Subramanian said the state has banned the manufacture and sale of gutka and pan masala, adding that the government machinery is taking stringent action against the drug peddlers.



"Strict action is being taken by the Police department against the drug peddlers and sellers. Especially, in the last three months, 3,500 shops have been sealed for selling banned gutka products. The chief minister is taking serious steps to eradicate Ganja in the state on the basis of Zero cultivation, " Subramanian added.



Earlier, GK Mani said that the use of Ganja, and gutka is increasing in Tamil Nadu and urged the government to eradicate the use of ganja and other gutka products.

