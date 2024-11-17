Govt hospitals in doldrums, Health Minister should own responsibility and resign: TN BJP

CHENNAI: The BJP State unit has called for Health Minister Ma Subramanian's resignation asking him to take responsibility for the poor management of government hospitals.

BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad criticised Ma Subramanian for failing to address basic needs and improve hospital administration, terming it a "gross dereliction of duty".

In a statement, Prasad emphasised that the people of Tamil Nadu deserve better than a government prioritising rhetoric over action. He highlighted the struggles of patients from economically weaker sections, who face hardships and humiliations due to the lack of basic amenities like beds, medicines, and diagnostic equipment in government hospitals.

Prasad recommended reforms in the health sector, including, increasing the doctor-patient ratio, enhancing nurse and medical staff strength, improving laboratory facilities, uninterrupted medicine supply and augmenting bed capacity to address such issues.

Prasad also urged the Stalin-led government to allocate necessary funds to strengthen medicare infrastructure, enhance medical education, and provide comprehensive services.