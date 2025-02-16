Govt has initiated immediate action on crimes against women, Says Stalin

CHENNAI: Coming against the backdrop of the Opposition mounting more pressure on his government over the increasing incidence of crimes reported against women in the State in recent times, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that his government has been initiating action immediately and securing punishment expeditiously in crimes against women.

Addressing the people of the State through his signature 'Ungalil Oruvan’ episode after a few months, Stalin said, "We are initiating action immediately in crimes against women. Perpetrators of the crime, whoever they are, are being arrested. I successfully moved legislation myself in the State Assembly to award more stringent punishment for sexual crimes and set up special courts. And we are securing punishment expeditiously. Those committing sexual crimes must consider how they would face it when such a crime happens in their family."

The Chief Minister's reaction comes in the backdrop of the Opposition, mainly Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami alleging that the State has become unsafe for women in the incumbent DMK regime, more so after the Anna University sexual assault case and most recently the Krishnagiri government school girl sexual assault rattled the conscience of the state people.

Early last month, the State Assembly successfully passed a Bill to enhance punishment for sexual offences against women, specifically proposing a minimum of 14-year rigorous imprisonment for a rape convict.