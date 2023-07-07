Govt engineering colleges to have CoEs

CHENNAI: Centres of Excellence for advanced manufacturing, which will prepare students in latest technologies used by industries like computer numerical control, will be established at all State-run engineering college in Tamil Nadu.



A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that each centre will be equipped with computer numerical control (CNC), a manufacturing method that automates the control, movement and precision of machine tools through the use of pre-programmed computer software.

The official said the decision to set up these centres at engineering colleges was taken to introduce latest technology, including computer numerical control, that industries are increasingly using.

“These centres will be a place that provides leadership, best practices, research, support, training of trainers and skill training for specific sectors for immediate job opportunities,” he added.

“If the computer numerical control device is there, there is no need to work with hands,” he pointed out, adding, “Students will gain all the skills that they need to work as CNC operator in various industries.”

According to the official, CNC operators have better prospects in the job market, including both full-time and part-time employment opportunities, as everything from kitchen appliances to engine block for cars being created by CNC operators these days. “CNC machines are used to manufacture components for multiple industries, including medical, aerospace, automotive, defense, oil and gas and electronics.”

The official claimed that such centres of excellence, which would have experts in the field on board, will also encourage research and development activities among government engineering college students.

“The COE will also promote participation of students in national and international level robotics competitions and get enhanced in embedded and robotics skills to get summer internship with various institutes,” the official said.

These centres will provide the latest technology and other facilities to Computer Science students with regard to software programming and analysis skills, the official said, adding that training on drone modelling will also be given to the students.

There are 14 government engineering and architecture colleges functioning across the State.