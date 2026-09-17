Govt art teacher held under Pocso Act in Tirupur

The police said Madan Kumar, an art master at the Government Higher Secondary School in Komaralingam near Madathukulam, misbehaved with girl students.

The issue came to light after some girl students raised the issue during an awareness campaign organised by District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) authorities in the school a few days ago.

Based on a complaint by school headmaster V Mariappan to Tirupur Chief Education Officer (CEO) Punitha Anthoniammal, a team of education department officials conducted an inquiry with students on September 15.