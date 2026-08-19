Physical education teacher booked under Pocso Act in Madurai

Subsequently, a case was registered at Oomachikulam All Women Police Station in Crime No. 31/2026 under Sections 11(4), 12, 16, 17 and 21 of the Pocso Act and Sections 238 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The teacher was identified as Rajkumar. The police are conducting an investigation.