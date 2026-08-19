Physical education teacher booked under Pocso Act in Madurai

MADURAI: Madurai Rural police have registered an FIR against a physical education teacher of a private school in Madurai following an allegation that he harassed a Class 12 girl student over the phone and in person.
Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna ordered an inquiry based on an anonymous representation alleging that the teacher had harassed a girl student who had passed Class 12 during the academic year 2025–26.
Based on the complaint, a team from the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) visited the school on June 14, 2026, to conduct an enquiry. However, the team did not receive cooperation from the school management.
Subsequently, a case was registered at Oomachikulam All Women Police Station in Crime No. 31/2026 under Sections 11(4), 12, 16, 17 and 21 of the Pocso Act and Sections 238 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The teacher was identified as Rajkumar. The police are conducting an investigation.