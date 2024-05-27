Governor RN Ravi inaugurates two days Vice-Chancellors conference in Ooty

CHENNAI: The Vice-Chancellors conference that commenced on Monday, was chaired by Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan Udhagamandalam (Ooty).

Every year Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of Universities conduct the Vice-Chancellors conference.

The two days Vice-Chancellors conference is scheduled to be held on May 27 and 28 where Vice-Chancellors from 48 central, state, and private universities participate.

A Raj Bhavan official release here in Chennai said UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar will be attending the two-day conference, vice chancellors of state universities from across the country will give presentations on "Best Practices adopted by the Universities".

Discussions and presentation will be based on the research hightlights, institutional development,encourage entrepreneurship, faculty capacity building, promoting global talent.

In this conference, Vice-Chancellors of Universities, IIT Former Director, AICTE Chairman, Auroville Foundation Secretary and many others are taking part and speaking at the event.

On day one, detail presentation on "Institution Development Plan - Vision Document for Universities" will be given by Dr. S.Vaidhyasubramaniam, vice-chancellor, SASTRA university, In addition, Prof. Partha Chakrabarti, Former Director, IIT-Kharagpur will present a topic on "Building Research Excellence and Future of Artificial Intelligence"' and "Innovation and Entrepreneurship" subject will be covered Sruthi Kannan, Engineering Leader, CISCO.

In addition, "Augmenting Lifelong Learning through National Credit Framework" will be presented by Dr.Bharathi Harishankar, Vice-Chancellor, Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science and Higher Education for Women.

The release further said that on the second day of the conference, a subject on "Indian Red Cross Society and Universities' will be covered by Karthik Thirunarayan, Member, Committee of Administrators, Indian Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu State Branch, Chennai.

Likewise, "Various Volunteer and Internship Programs in Auroville for University Students" topic will be presented by Dr.Jayanti S. Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation, "Capacity Building for Faculty Members towards emerging Industrial Requirements" will be deliverd by Prof.R.Velraj, vice-chancellor, Anna University along with Dr.G.Ravi, vice-chancellor, Alagappa University and finally, "Universal Human Values" topic will be presented by Prof. H.D. Charan, Chairman, National Committee on Universal Human Values, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Experience sharing by students and scholars who have qualified in NET or UGC-CSIR tests and obtained junior research fellowship has also been scheduled.

The summit will discuss the ways to enhance the quality of higher education in Tamil Nadu.

Seminars will be held on various topics, sources added.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Governor Ravi is scheduled to visit Kotagiri on May 29, according to the report.

(With inputs from Bureau)