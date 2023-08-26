Governor RN Ravi express condolences on Madurai train fire accident

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed condolences for the victims and their families of the Madurai train fire accident.

In the condolence message on official X handle of Raj Bhavan, he wrote, "Anguished by the loss of precious lives in a fire incident in a train coach near #Madurai. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members of the deceased. Wish for the safety and speedy recovery of injured".

In a tragic incident, a private party coach in a passenger train carrying Uttar Pradesh pilgrims went up in flames, on Saturday morning, as an illegally brought cylinder exploded. Initial reports reveal that nine have died and several were injured, according to Daily Thanthi. However, the Railway sources maintain that only eight have died.

The railways have announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 Lakhs each for the families of the victims.