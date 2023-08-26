Madurai train fire: Ex-gratia announced, helpline numbers provided

CHENNAI: Following the fire in a private party coach in a train parked in Madurai, an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh have been announced for the families of the deceased (Eight according to Railway sources).

In addition to this, helpline numbers have been provided to share details related to the incident and casualties. The numbers are as follows: 9360552608, 8015681915

Also, a notification has been issued by the Southern Railways has advised the passengers against carrying any inflammable material with them in the train.