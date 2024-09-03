Governor Ravi’s views prejudiced, demeans students of State board, says educationalist Prince Gajendra Babu

CHENNAI: Educationalist and general secretary of State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) Prince Gajendra Babu has slammed Governor RN Ravi for ‘demeaning’ the century-old school from which he ‘talked ill’ of the state board.

Reacting to the talk delivered by the Governor at KTCT Primary School in Royapuram, he said that it was the same school which churned out champions and achievers year after for more than a century.

If the state board curriculum is so poor how could such an institution survive for so long, he questioned. “What Ravi said had nothing to do with a scientific study of educational parameters.

He just based his subjective opinion to trash an educational system built over the period,” he said. The Governor’s talk is not just false, but also demeans students who studied or study in the stream, the educationalist said.

He urged the gubernatorial head of the state to revoke the statement he made on the quality of the State syllabus. “The intention of the speech seems to belittle the State curriculum, as it goes along with the criticism that the state curriculum is not good enough,” he said.

If the Governor feels the curriculum framed by NCERT is better, has the constitutional authority informed the School Education Department of his ‘findings?’ If so, will he submit scientific proof for how he arrived at such a decision, he questioned. He pointed out the goof-up in the syllabus by NCERT which led to the NEET row.