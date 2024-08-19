Governor Ravi to depart for Delhi amid tenure extension uncertainty

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is set to leave for Delhi this evening, amidst ongoing uncertainty regarding the extension of his tenure which ended on July 31.

Despite expectations of an extension order from the President, no official announcement has been made, and no new Governor has been appointed for the state.

Governor RN Ravi, who had already visited Delhi on August 1 following the end of his term, returned to Chennai on August 4 without any confirmation of his tenure extension.

He is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 5:10 pm today on Vistara Airlines flight, accompanied by his secretary, assistant and security officer.

During his visit, Governor Ravi is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter of his tenure extension. He is expected to return to Chennai on Wednesday, stated a report from Thanthi TV.

Notably, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has also left for Delhi last night.