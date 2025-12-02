Governor Ravi extends greetings on Karthigai Maha Deepam

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday extended his greetings on the occasion of Karthigai Maha Deepam, conveying a message of hope, harmony and spiritual upliftment.

“On the sacred occasion of Karthigai Deepam, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my sisters and brothers. May the divine flame of Lord Arunachaleswarar dispel darkness, enlighten our minds with wisdom and guide us on the righteous path of compassion, virtue and togetherness. May this radiant festival kindle hope in every home, foster harmony in our society, and bless us with renewed strength, good health and positivity, deepening our collective resolve to build a peaceful and prosperous Bharat,” he said in a statement.