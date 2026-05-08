Governor keeps Vijay waiting as TVK falls short of majority mark

Ending days of political suspense, Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan on Friday evening and formally staked claim to form the government with the backing of 116 MLAs. The TVK chief submitted letters of support from the Congress, CPI and CPM, but continued to fall short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House, as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were yet to extend written support.

"Joseph Vijay has not been able to show that he has majority. TVK currently has support of 116 MLAs. There was no letter of support from VCK, IUML or any other party. He has not been invited to take oath on Saturday or Sunday, " sources close to Governor Arlekar told DT Next, after the meeting.