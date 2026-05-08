BREAKING | Vijay’s govt bid hits fresh hurdle as VCK holds out, IUML sticks with DMK

Earlier, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan had said that his party would take a decision in concurrence with the CPM and CPI – these three parties have two MLAs-elect each, which would have taken the TVK-Congress combine to the requisite majority mark.

However, though the two Left parties gave the formal letters supporting the TVK’s claim to form the next government, the VCK is holding out, reportedly seeking share in power – and even a hefty profile like Deputy Chief Minister post for Thirumavalavan and an important portfolio.