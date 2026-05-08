BREAKING | Vijay’s govt bid hits fresh hurdle as VCK holds out, IUML sticks with DMK

CHENNAI: The elation in the TVK camp over its leader C Joseph Vijay becoming the next Chief Minister hit yet another hurdle on Friday after it emerged that the VCK was yet to give letter of support while the IUML said it would remain with the DMK.
Earlier, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan had said that his party would take a decision in concurrence with the CPM and CPI – these three parties have two MLAs-elect each, which would have taken the TVK-Congress combine to the requisite majority mark.
However, though the two Left parties gave the formal letters supporting the TVK’s claim to form the next government, the VCK is holding out, reportedly seeking share in power – and even a hefty profile like Deputy Chief Minister post for Thirumavalavan and an important portfolio.
Meanwhile, the IUML, which had issued a statement in the evening stating that it was in agreement with DMK president MK Stalin’s statement that the Governor should invite the largest party to form the next government, which many took as an indirect support for the TVK, later clarified that it was remaining with the DMK, the last remaining partner in the SPA.
Amid this, reports quoted Lok Bhavan as saying that Governor RV Arlekar has not yet invited Vijay for the swearing-in on Saturday, a claim that was made by TVK leaders.