Government teachers’ kids can apply for scholarship before December 18

CHENNAI: Under the National Foundation for Teachers’ Welfare, teachers of State-run schools who are either in-service, retired or deceased can apply for a higher education scholarship for their children before December 18.

As per the circular from the Directorate of School Education, the deadline to apply for financial aid for children of school teachers pursuing professional courses has been extended from November to December 18. The assistance is granted based on the actual fee paid towards tuition, library, and laboratory (Rs 15,000/year).

It’s given for engineering degrees, diploma courses (not less than 3 years), veterinary science, allopathy, homoeopathy and ayurveda, electronics and telecommunications, computer science, automobile and chemical engineering, architecture, textiles, mining, rubber technology, naval architecture, and many more.