Government school head suspended after boy dies of electrocution in Erode

COIMBATORE: The headmistress of a Government High School near Bhavani in Erode has been placed under suspension for 90 days on Wednesday in connection with the death of an 11-year-old student due to electrocution on the school premises.
The deceased, E Yogesh, a Class six student at the school in Kuppichipalayam, suffered an electric shock after he stepped into a pool of stagnant water, in which a snapped power cable had fallen. Police said Yogesh, barefoot, had gone to wash his lunch box in the water tank when he suffered a shock and died.
This incident triggered protests by parents and villagers. On Wednesday, the boy's family petitioned Erode Collector S Kandasamy seeking action. Meanwhile, the education department suspended Nirmala, the HM of the school, for 90 days. Further action is likely to be taken against electricity board staff for allegedly failing to rectify the damaged power cable.