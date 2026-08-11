Class 6 Erode boy steps on wire, gets electrocuted to death on govt school campus

COIMBATORE: An 11-year-old Class 6 student died of electrocution at a government high school near Bhavani in Erode district on Tuesday, triggering large-scale protests by his relatives and other parents.
The deceased was identified as E Yogesh, son of Easwaran and Selvi. According to police, Yogesh suffered an electric shock after stepping into a pool of stagnant water in which a snapped power line had fallen.
The electric wire had snapped on Monday evening during heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and had fallen near the school's water tank. On Tuesday morning, the school headmistress informed students about the damaged power line and warned them not to go near the area. However, after the midday meal, some students went to the water tank to wash their lunch boxes.
“Yogesh was not wearing footwear when he stepped into the stagnant water and suffered a severe electric shock,” police said.
Teachers rushed to the spot and used a bamboo pole to move the power line away before rescuing Yogesh. He was taken to the Mayilambadi Primary Health Centre (PHC), where doctors declared him dead.
As the news of the student's death spread rapidly, a large number of relatives and villagers gathered at the PHC and staged a protest and later blocked the road at Kuppichipalayam, disrupting traffic in the area.
A preliminary inquiry by the Bhavani police found that the school headmistress had informed the nearby Tangedco office about the snapped power line. However, no immediate action was taken to remove the damaged wire, police said.
The protesting villagers also blamed the school authorities for failing to ensure adequate safety measures despite being aware of the damaged power line. Further investigation is underway.