Class 6 Erode boy steps on wire, gets electrocuted to death on govt school campus

The deceased was identified as E Yogesh, son of Easwaran and Selvi. According to police, Yogesh suffered an electric shock after stepping into a pool of stagnant water in which a snapped power line had fallen.

The electric wire had snapped on Monday evening during heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and had fallen near the school's water tank. On Tuesday morning, the school headmistress informed students about the damaged power line and warned them not to go near the area. However, after the midday meal, some students went to the water tank to wash their lunch boxes.