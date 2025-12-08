Government protecting corrupt minister, alleges Edappadi K Palaniswami

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Dec 2025 9:47 PM IST
    Edappadi K Palaniswami (IANS) 

    CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that a communication from the Enforcement Directorate to the Tamil Nadu DGP had confirmed large-scale corruption under the DMK government.

    In a statement, he claimed that tenders worth Rs 1,020 crore in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department were manipulated through a network allegedly linked to Minister KN Nehru’s relatives.

    Palaniswami said the ED’s letter pointed to a system in which a commission ranging from 7.5% to 10% was collected from contractors. The alleged irregularities, he said, spanned a wide range of works, from toilet construction to NABARD-funded infrastructure projects, with commissions of 20% to 25% at various stages.

    Instead of dismissing the Minister concerned and ordering an impartial inquiry, he said the government was “protecting the corrupt”.

