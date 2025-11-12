Government bus gets stuck under flyover pillar in Tirupur; traffic hit for 30 minutes

CHENNAI: Traffic movement around Tirupur’s old central bus stand was affected for nearly half an hour on Monday night after a government bus heading to Udumalpet got stuck under a flyover pillar while exiting the terminal.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the TNSTC bus, carrying over 40 passengers, was leaving the old bus stand when the driver attempted to turn toward Palladam Road. As another bus was entering the terminal, he steered sharply, causing the rear and roof portions of the vehicle to scrape against a supporting pillar of the flyover. The bus tilted to one side and came to a halt, blocking the road.

Passengers were immediately asked to get down and continue their journey by other buses. The stranded bus disrupted the movement of several government and private buses, leading to a brief traffic jam in the area.

On being alerted, traffic police arrived at the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes. A crane was later brought in to pull the bus free by tying ropes to its rear wheels. The bus was then driven to the depot for inspection, after which normal traffic resumed.