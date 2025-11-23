Government-appointed tech team to manage Naan Mudhalvan, TNSDC portals

CHENNAI: The State government will be appointing an IT development team for the enhancement, operation and maintenance of the websites of Naan Mudhalvan, Vetri Nichayam and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ platform enables students and TN youth to access and develop their soft skills and industry-relevant core skills.

A senior official from the higher education department said, “Students can upskill through various courses, personality development, entrepreneurship, personal finance and learning foreign languages. They can also access the psychometric tests on the portal, which enables employers to assess the capabilities and natural strengths of the students so that they can be matched with their talent with relevant job opportunities in the industry.”

Likewise, TNSDC is imparting training in key sectors including auto mobile, health care, textiles and apparel, IT-ITES, agriculture, leather, beauty and wellness, logistics, banking financial service and insurance, media and entertainment, construction, plumbing, retail, electronics, security services, telecom, food processing, gems and jewellery and, tourism and hospitality.

‘Vetri Nichayam’ portal is an end-to-end online skill management system developed by TNSDC to digitalise and streamline all stages of the skill training process.

“TNSDC portal is repository of skilled manpower available across the entire State. Therefore, it has been decided to further improve the portal of both Naan Mudhalvan and TNSDC through experts in IT companies,” he added.

An expression of interest has already been floated to appoint an organisation for improvement and maintenance of both the portals. “There will be an in-depth technical evaluation before appointing the development team. There will be database modelling, admin inviting college with bulk option, college accepting invitations and college registering and inviting faculties,” the official explained.

Additionally, there will be several advanced options including job search, shortlisting and invites, registration workflow for finishing school students, developing advanced finishing school partners’ dashboard, and more.