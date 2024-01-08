Government announces 20,000 buses for pongal holidays

CHENNAI: With the pongal festival season only a few days away, the state transport department has announced to operate around 20,000 buses, including special buses, across the state from Friday.



Transport minister SS Sivasankar said that the department will operate a total of 11,006 buses from Chennai on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Similarly, as many as 8,478 buses will be operated in other parts of the state during the period.

"To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai from other places, the department will operate 11,130 buses. Also, 6,459 buses will be operated in other parts of the state on January 16 to 18. Moreover, buses will be operated from 6 places in Chennai on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, " he said.

Buses to Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Uthukottai and Andhra bound buses via Redhills will be operated from Madhavaram bus stand.

Buses to Pondicherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram (via ECR) will be operated from KK Nagar bus stand. Buses to Kumbakonam and Thanjavur through Tindivanam, Vikravandi and Panruti will be operated from Tambaram Sanatorium bus stand (MEPZ). Buses to Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Cheyyar and Hosur through Poonamallee and Tirupati buses via Tiruttani will be operated from Poonamallee.

TNSTC buses to other parts of the state, including Trichy, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Villupuram, Neyveli, Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Salem and Karaikudi will be operated from Koyambedu bus terminus.

SETC buses to Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thiruvananthapuram, Salem, Coimbatore and Karaikudi (via NH-45) will be operated from newly inaugurated KCBT in Kilambakkam. However, SETC buses from Kilambakkam will be only for pre-booked passengers. Passengers with or without pre-booked tickets, who will travel in TNSTC buses, should use the other five bus stands.

The department has asked the passengers who booked SETC tickets before December 30 to travel via NH-45 and board in Koyambedu, Tambaram and Perungalathur to come to Kilambakkam at the exact time of departure from Koyambedu. MTC buses will be operated between the 6 bus stands.

Moreover, persons using private vehicles have been asked to use Vandalur Outer Ring Road, Thiruporur - Chengalpattu OMR and avoid travelling via Tambaram and Perungalathur.

Passengers can contact 9445014450 and 9445014436 for clarifications and complaints. If omni buses collect higher fares passengers can contact 1800 425 6151, 044-24749002, 044-26280445, and 044-26281611.