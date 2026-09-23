‘Gold is Radha’s weakness’: Ambika refutes Rs 46 crore cheque fraud allegations

CHENNAI: Actor Ambika has refuted allegations made by her sister and actor Radha, who filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner alleging cheque fraud involving Rs 46 crore, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
In a recent interview, Ambika hit back at the allegations, saying, “Gold is Radha’s weakness,” and claimed that Radha has a lot of her gold. She also said Radha had given her three cheques for the money she owed her, while questioning the allegations surrounding the signed cheques.
Radha alleged that Ambika and her brother Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair had taken her signed blank cheques and presented them to the bank for encashment.
Responding to the allegations in an interview to the media, Ambika said the amount mentioned in Radha’s complaint had increased from Rs 43 crore to Rs 46 crore.
She said it was true that Radha had given her a cheque and that the cheque was later stopped, but questioned why Radha had not stated the reason for stopping it.
Radha, in her complaint, alleged that Ambika and her brother Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair had taken signed blank cheques kept at her Valasaravakkam residence and presented them to the bank for encashment.
She said the cheques were kept for meeting expenses including workers’ salaries, electricity bills, property tax, water and sewage bills and garden maintenance.
Radha said she had received a message from her bank on September 17 informing her that the old cheques had been presented for encashment, after which she asked the bank to halt the payment.
Ambika said ARS Gardens was like her child and that it had been named after former Chief Minister MGR. She said there had been a long-standing issue concerning the shares in the company. According to Ambika, she visited the property a few days ago and was shocked to find that it had a different name.
"There is a production company named ARS. I have a share in it. Radha is not ready to talk about it either," Ambika said.
"Gold is Radha's weakness. Radha becomes a model when she sees gold. She has a lot of my gold. There is no answer for that either," said Ambika, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
Ambika questioned Radha's allegation that signed blank cheques were kept at home. She said Radha was careful about securing her belongings, including locking her handbag and using a number lock when she slept at home.
"Is it acceptable for her to say that she kept the signed cheque at home in that case?" Ambika further asked.
Later, Ambika said it was painful that her sister was facing a cheque fraud case.