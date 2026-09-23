‘Gold is Radha’s weakness’: Ambika refutes Rs 46 crore cheque fraud allegations

In a recent interview, Ambika hit back at the allegations, saying, “Gold is Radha’s weakness,” and claimed that Radha has a lot of her gold. She also said Radha had given her three cheques for the money she owed her, while questioning the allegations surrounding the signed cheques.

Radha alleged that Ambika and her brother Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair had taken her signed blank cheques and presented them to the bank for encashment.