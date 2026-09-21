Actress Radha files Rs 46 crore cheque fraud complaint against sister Ambika, brother

CHENNAI: Actress Radha has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner alleging cheque fraud of around Rs 46 crore involving her sister and actress Ambika and their brother, said a Maalaimalar report.
Radha submitted the complaint in person at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery. According to the complaint, five cheques belonging to Radha were allegedly misused by Ambika and their brother when the siblings were living together.
After learning about the alleged transactions, Radha reportedly checked her bank accounts and found that the five cheques had been used in transactions amounting to around Rs 46 crore. Police are conducting an inquiry into the complaint.
Ambika and Radha are among the few sibling pairs in the Tamil film industry who went on to establish successful acting careers. Ambika made her Tamil film debut as an actress in 1979, while Radha entered the industry with Bharathiraja’s Alaigal Oivathillai.