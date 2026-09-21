Actress Radha files Rs 46 crore cheque fraud complaint against sister Ambika, brother

Radha alleges Rs 46 crore cheque fraud

Radha submitted the complaint in person at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery. According to the complaint, five cheques belonging to Radha were allegedly misused by Ambika and their brother when the siblings were living together.

After learning about the alleged transactions, Radha reportedly checked her bank accounts and found that the five cheques had been used in transactions amounting to around Rs 46 crore. Police are conducting an inquiry into the complaint.