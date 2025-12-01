EPS brought crowd from outside for Gobichettipalayam roadshow: Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: TVK administrative committee chief coordinator and expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Monday flayed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), asserting that the massive crowd showcased at the Gobichettipalayam meeting on Sunday was "mobilised" and did not reflect genuine support.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Sengottaiyan said people in Gobichettipalayam know exactly how the gathering was arranged. "Those who were brought in by bus cannot be projected as the cadre strength of Gobichettipalayam. The reality is clear to the locals," he said.

The former AIADMK veteran also dismissed Palaniswami's accusation that he had issued a deadline. "No deadline was given. I only said talks to unify the party should begin within five days. After that, EPS was free to decide the next steps. The video of my statement speaks for itself, " he stressed.

Sengottaiyan also denied any prior contact with O Panneerselvam or TTV Dhinakaran. "For two years, I did not speak to either of them. I contacted them only after October 5. Palaniswami's charge is false," he said.

Accusing Palaniswami of wanting him out for a long time, Sengottaiyan said, "He found a convenient reason and removed me. That may be his victory, but my political journey will not stop."

He said the discipline and governance practices followed during the reigns of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had collapsed under the present leadership.

Sengottaiyan added that the TVK cadre gave him a warm welcome in Coimbatore despite a delayed flight. "Youth told me they want change. Their expectations are clear," he added.